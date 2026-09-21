Trump issues Iran ultimatum as Tehran warns of decisive war

Iranian officials state their diplomatic stance is clear, remaining prepared for both negotiations and military confrontation.

Washington

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of serious consequences if Tehran refuses to change its position, as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

Trump said the United States was approaching a critical decision point and indicated that military action, economic pressure or diplomacy remained possible options.

Trump used strong language while discussing the situation, asking when he should “blow the entire nation up” and saying Iran should “behave”. He also said that “very big things” could happen in the near future. His remarks came amid continued tensions and reports of preparations for possible renewed military operations against Iran.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have maintained that their diplomatic position is clear and that they are prepared for both negotiations and military confrontation. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would pursue diplomacy while also maintaining its military response capability. Iranian officials have warned that any fresh US attack would trigger retaliation.

Iran has also conveyed conditions for a possible truce through Qatari mediators. Tehran has warned that it could pursue further military action and restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz if its demands are rejected. The developments have added to uncertainty in a region already facing disruption to energy supplies and shipping routes.

At the same time, Trump has indicated that he remains open to diplomacy. With the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly beginning in New York, he said he would probably be willing to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The possibility of diplomatic contact comes as both sides continue to issue warnings while leaving some scope for negotiations.

The latest statements highlight the fragile state of US-Iran relations, with military escalation, economic pressure and negotiations all remaining possible paths. Any renewed conflict could further affect regional security, energy markets and international shipping, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.