President Lee embarks on trip to US, Mexico

Lee will meet UN chief Antonio Guterres to seek international cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to begin a two-nation trip on Monday, travelling first to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly before making a state visit to Mexico.

During the UN High-Level Week, Lee is expected to seek contact with US President Donald Trump and hold meetings with leaders of the United States, Australia and other major countries, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

Lee will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US time. In his speech, he is expected to propose reforms to help the world body respond more effectively to global challenges and outline South Korea’s contributions to international efforts. He will also present his administration’s vision of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

In New York, Lee is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and seek greater international cooperation for maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula. He will also attend an investment event bringing together business and financial leaders from South Korea and the United States.

After completing his US engagements, Lee will travel to Mexico on Wednesday for a state visit at the invitation of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The 2 leaders are scheduled to hold summit talks on Thursday, followed by a luncheon and joint press announcement.

Trade, investment and supply-chain cooperation are expected to feature prominently in the talks. Seoul also plans to seek stronger cooperation with Mexico in energy and critical minerals, while supporting South Korean companies operating in the country.

The two sides are also expected to discuss industrial cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technology, aerospace and defence manufacturing. Wi said Mexico is South Korea’s largest trading partner in Central and South America, with around 560 South Korean companies operating there.

During his Mexico visit, Lee will meet members of the Korean community and attend a business forum. He is scheduled to leave Mexico on Saturday and return to South Korea.