Meloni plans burqa ban in Italian schools

Meloni administration’s ongoing focus centers heavily on immigration, social integration, and strengthening national identity.

Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced plans to introduce measures that would restrict the wearing of burqas in schools and limit the number of foreign students in individual classrooms.

Speaking at the annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party, Meloni said her government would soon present the proposed measures to the Cabinet. The announcement comes as her administration continues to focus on immigration, integration and national identity.

The proposed restriction on burqas would affect face-covering garments worn by some Muslim women. Details of the planned measure, including how it would be enforced and whether it would apply to all educational institutions, are expected to emerge when the government formally presents the proposal.

Meloni also announced plans to introduce limits on the number of foreign students who can be placed in a single class. The government has argued that managing the concentration of pupils from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds is important for schools and educational outcomes.

The proposals are likely to generate debate in Italy over immigration, religious freedom, integration and the role of schools. Supporters of restrictions on face-covering garments have previously cited security and communication concerns, while critics have raised questions about religious rights and discrimination.

Italy has experienced continuing debate over immigration as the country remains an important entry point for migrants arriving in Europe. Meloni’s government has pursued policies aimed at tightening migration controls while also addressing integration and demographic challenges.

The latest proposals underline the government’s broader approach to immigration and cultural integration. However, the measures will need to go through the Cabinet and any required legislative or administrative procedures before becoming effective. Further details on their scope and implementation are expected after the government formally considers them.