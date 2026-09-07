TN CM targets DMK over corruption allegations

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday accused the DMK of serious and organised corruption during its previous regime, citing Enforcement Directorate documents and alleging irregularities in government departments. His remarks triggered a strong protest from DMK MLAs, who entered the well of the Assembly before later walking out.

Speaking during the debate on demands for grants for the Home Department, Vijay alleged that the previous DMK government was involved in collecting party funds and what he described as “scientific corruption”. He referred to alleged irregularities in the municipal administration department and the state-run TASMAC.

Vijay said he would not engage in “low-level politics” by comparing crime statistics from 2021 to 2025. He said his party did not practise or need such tactics. He also recalled the treatment of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly and said no woman should face similar treatment.

The remarks came amid protests by DMK MLAs as government Bills were introduced in the House. Despite the uproar, ministers proceeded with the introduction of the Bills. The Opposition later staged a walkout, intensifying the political confrontation between the ruling party and the DMK.