Uttarakhand BJP holds state-wide social harmony protests

DEHRADUN

The Uttarakhand BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha held one-day protests at district headquarters across the state on Monday, calling for social harmony, equality, equal opportunities and respect for all sections of society. In Dehradun, many BJP workers and people from different communities joined the demonstration at Gandhi Park.

Speakers at the Social Harmony Resolve Protest said dignity, equality and communal harmony are connected to the country’s social fabric and democratic values. They said these concerns should not be treated as matters limited to the politics of one party. The speakers also questioned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about steps taken during the party’s long period in power for the social, educational and economic progress of Dalits, deprived communities and backward sections.

The protesters highlighted the contribution of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar and said he spent his life working for social justice, equality and the rights of marginalised people. They alleged that Congress governments did not honour Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna during their tenure and also claimed that institutional measures to advance his ideals were inadequate.

The speaker’s said citizens have a fundamental right to ask questions in a democracy, while political parties must answer them with facts. They said the Scheduled Caste Morcha wanted to strengthen harmony, equal opportunities, mutual respect and the principle of taking everyone along, rather than create divisions.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee marched from Parade Ground to the Chief Minister’s residence. The Congress protest sought action against those responsible for the ‘purification’ ritual held at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. The two protests highlighted competing political positions over social dignity, equality, representation and the treatment of marginalised communities in Uttarakhand today.