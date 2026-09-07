Nepal observes mourning after deadly floods

Kathmandu

Nepal observed a national day of mourning on Monday to honour victims of the devastating flash floods that struck the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district on August 26. The government lowered the national flag to half-mast at offices across the country and at Nepali diplomatic missions abroad.

The decision to observe the mourning day was taken at a Cabinet meeting on September 3. The floods caused widespread destruction and left thousands of people dead or missing. According to Nepal Police, 1,353 bodies had been recovered by Sunday evening as rescue and search operations continued in several affected areas.

Of the recovered bodies, 530 were men and 328 were women, while 495 bodies were recovered in parts and remained unidentified. Police said 3,992 people were still out of contact, including 595 foreign nationals. Authorities have safely buried 1,044 recovered bodies, while efforts to identify and manage the remaining remains are continuing.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah offered support to elderly people affected by the disaster, saying they should not feel abandoned. In a message on social media, Shah said the state and government stood with them. He recalled how elderly people had struggled to reach safer areas while protecting their children and grandchildren during the floods.

Shah said some elderly people, despite being physically weak and dependent on walking sticks, showed remarkable strength while trying to save their families. His message came as rescue teams continued searching for missing people, particularly around hydropower projects along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors.

The Independent Power Producers’ Association, Nepal, said 919 people working at 11 hydropower projects remained out of contact as of Sunday evening. Search and rescue teams have also reported successful operations. Two Nepali nationals were rescued from the 60-MW Upper Trishuli 3A project on September 4, while a Chinese national was rescued from the 216-MW Upper Trishuli-1 project on September 5.

Authorities continue efforts to locate those missing and provide assistance to families affected by the disaster.