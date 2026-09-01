Priyank Kharge seeks case over purification ritual

CH NEWS, BIDAR

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said a case should have been registered against those who allegedly conducted the purification ritual and publicly claimed that the place had been purified after Dalit leaders visited and addressed people there.

Instead of filing an FIR against those who carried out the so-called purification exercise, a case has been registered against the person who questioned the illegal act and pointed out the alleged violation of the Constitution, he said. Lakhs of aspirants have been deprived of government jobs because of corruption. The BJP should answer these allegations. They nominated the member and appointed Sowkar as Chairman, Kharge alleged. Referring to the recent arrest of an alleged middleman, who he claimed was an MLA aspirant and had links with the BJP, Kharge challenged the BJP to come clean on the issue.

Kharge also criticised former Chief Minister and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, alleging that he had repeatedly made accusations without producing documentary evidence. Kumaraswamy should produce even one piece of evidence before the public. He is a former Chief Minister and should speak responsibly. If he produces evidence, I am ready to resign. Will he also resign, Kharge asked. He further alleged that the BJP’s coalition partners were linked to those involved in the KPSC recruitment scam and challenged Kumaraswamy to take responsibility if the allegations were proved.

Responding to BJP criticism of Rajareddy’s statement, Kharge said there was nothing wrong in acknowledging positive aspects of different religions. There are good things to learn from Buddhism, Jainism, Hinduism and Islam. If the BJP has a problem with this statement, it should first clarify its position with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and ask him about his remarks in New York, Kharge said. He referred to Bhagwat’s reported remarks that Muslims are part of Indian society and that India cannot progress by leaving them behind. Kharge alleged that the BJP was adopting double standards on the issue of religion and national unity. The BJP needs to answer for this alleged duplicity,” he said.

“Reacting to the BJP’s proposed padyatra, The BJP was free to undertake the march but should also explain its alleged connection with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.” Priyank Kharge, Home Minister