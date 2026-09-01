Omar Pushes J&K Business Reforms

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business across the Union Territory, with a focus on simplifying procedures, reducing compliance burdens and removing delays.

The Chief Minister directed concerned departments to identify bottlenecks in business-related processes and undertake targeted reforms to create a more supportive environment for investors and businesses. The measures are intended to encourage investment, promote innovation and accelerate economic growth across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Office of the Chief Minister said on X that Abdullah called for reforms that would “remove bottlenecks, simplify compliances and reduce delays”, stressing the need for a facilitative ecosystem for investment and economic activity.

Jammu and Kashmir has already accelerated its Ease of Doing Business reforms through digitisation, compliance reduction and the introduction of the J&K Single Window System. The system brings multiple departmental portals together to provide end-to-end online Government-to-Business services.

The Union Territory has also eliminated requirements for several prerequisite No Objection Certificates, reducing the number of clearances needed for setting up business units. Other measures include self-certification, restrictions on repeated inspections and removal of obsolete compliance requirements.

The reforms have received recognition under the Business Reforms Action Plan, with Jammu and Kashmir ranked fifth among Indian states and Union Territories and recognised as a top achiever.

Abdullah’s latest review signals an effort to build on these reforms by addressing remaining procedural hurdles and improving the experience of businesses and investors. Departments have been instructed to focus on practical measures that can facilitate economic activity and create a more conducive business ecosystem.