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BJP begins Padayatra from Lingasugur to Ballari

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, RAICHUR

BJP state President BY Vijayendra launched the party’s padayatra from Lingasugur to Ballari on Tuesday, with the programme aimed at highlighting various issues concerning the State government.

Before the commencement of the padayatra, Vijayendra visited the Sri Amareshwara Swamy Temple at Gurugunta in Lingasugur taluk and offered special prayers.

He was accompanied by MLC N Ravikumar and several local party leaders. Vijayendra later visited the Sri Gajadanda Shivayogi Shivacharya Swamy Math of Topinakatta Sansthan at Devarabhupura village. He held a cordial discussion with the seer during the visit. 

Vijayendra said the party has organised a 10-day padayatra from Lingasugur to Ballari to protest against what he termed corruption in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation under the Congress government.

Speaking at the Sri Amareshwara Temple in Gurugunta, Lingasugur taluk, Vijayendra alleged that the state government had failed to address several issues affecting people across Karnataka.He said the padayatra was being held with the objective of highlighting the alleged corruption and other failures of the Congress government. People have resolved to remove this anti-people and anti-Dalit government, he said.

Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was not giving adequate attention to the development of the State and claimed that the government was more interested in real estate activities than governance. He also alleged that there had been little development in the Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions and criticised the government for its handling of the drought situation.

When farmers are suffering due to drought, the government has failed to manage the situation effectively, he said. Vijayendra further claimed that around 2.5 lakh government posts remained vacant in the State and alleged that the government had failed to fill them.

Accusing the Congress government of being anti-Dalit, state BJP President Vijayendra alleged that funds meant for the development of the Scheduled Tribes community had been misused through corruption. The Congress government has looted money by indulging in corruption in the Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, he alleged.

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