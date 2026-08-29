Iran vows diplomacy, defence against US sanctions

Intro: Amid ongoing US tensions and economic sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and entities, this announcement arrives.

Tehran

Iran has vowed to use diplomacy and defence together to counter US sanctions and what it described as US-Israeli “conspiracies,” saying both approaches are essential to protecting its national interests, security and territorial integrity.

The Iranian government said the two tracks would be pursued simultaneously.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the government described diplomacy and defence as “complementary, coordinated and inseparable” tools. The announcement comes amid continued tensions with the United States and growing economic pressure from sanctions imposed on Iranian-linked individuals and entities.

Iran also said it would focus on strengthening its domestic economy while resisting external pressure. Its priorities include controlling inflation, creating employment, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing the country’s dependence on the US dollar. Tehran has increasingly sought alternative financial and trading arrangements as sanctions restrict its access to international financial networks.

The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Friday, targeting an individual linked to Bank Melli Iran and a Hong Kong-based entity. Washington has also moved against financial channels in the United Arab Emirates, increasing pressure on institutions accused of facilitating transactions involving Iran. The measures are part of a broader campaign aimed at restricting Tehran’s access to international finance.

Iran’s latest position reflects its effort to combine economic resilience, diplomatic engagement and military preparedness. Tehran has maintained that it will defend its interests while keeping diplomatic channels open. Recent contacts involving regional mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, have also indicated that diplomatic efforts remain active despite the continuing confrontation.

The standoff has also affected regional trade and energy markets, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments. Iran has asserted control over the waterway, while the United States has disputed Tehran’s position. The continuing tensions have raised concerns about further economic disruption if the confrontation intensifies.