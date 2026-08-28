Deputy Lokayukta orders better wastewater treatment in Maddur

MANDYA

Deputy Lokayukta B. Veerappa on Friday inspected the wastewater treatment plant under Maddur Municipality and reviewed its cleanliness and waste management arrangements.

During the visit, officials explained the treatment process and the steps being followed to manage wastewater at the facility.

Veerappa directed officials to ensure that wastewater is treated scientifically before disposal and that all procedures follow environmental rules. He stressed the need for proper treatment and safe disposal to protect public health and the surrounding environment. He also asked officials to regularly monitor the treatment system and ensure that waste management standards are maintained.

The Deputy Lokayukta specifically instructed officials to take permanent and precautionary measures to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the Shimsha River under any circumstances. He said wastewater must be released only after proper treatment and according to the prescribed rules. Strict action should be taken against practices that could pollute the river or damage the nearby environment, he added.

Veerappa also directed the authorities to maintain cleanliness around the treatment plant and manage waste without creating problems for local residents. He emphasized that environmental protection rules must be followed strictly. Maddur Municipal Commissioner Radhika, Mandya Deputy Divisional Officer Shivamurthy, Maddur Tahsildar Shivakumar Biradar and other district-level officials were present during the inspection. The visit highlighted the need for responsible wastewater management and stronger protection of the Shimsha River.