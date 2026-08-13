SIR verification gathers pace in Mysuru

5.58 lakh electors flagged for verification

Mysuru

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has gathered pace in Mysuru district, with enumeration forms covering all 27,99,693 electors having been distributed and digitisation reaching 80.05 per cent as of August 13.

According to the daily press release issued by the District Electoral Officer, all 27,99,693 Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been printed and distributed across the district. The forms have been digitised for 22,41,212 electors, while 43,499 forms have been submitted online.

The exercise has also thrown up a sizeable number of electors requiring verification. As many as 5,58,481 cases (19.95 per cent) have been marked under the ASDDO/UEF category.

Of these, 2,46,034 electors (8.79 per cent) have been identified as permanently shifted, while 1,36,570 (4.88 per cent) are untraceable or absent. Another 1,13,900 electors (4.07 per cent) have been identified as deceased. A further 43,499 (1.55 per cent) are already enrolled, while 18,478 (0.66 per cent) fall under other categories.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Narasimharaja recorded the highest number of UEF cases at 1,00,327, followed by Krishnaraja with 86,428, Chamaraja with 85,534 and Chamundeshwari with 77,134.

Chamundeshwari, which has 3,57,327 electors across 341 polling stations, recorded 42,177 permanently shifted voters and 20,302 untraceable/absent voters.

Krishnaraja constituency reported the highest number of permanently shifted electors at 47,522, while Narasimharaja recorded the highest number of untraceable/absent electors at 40,125.

The district has 2,915 polling stations, all of which have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms.

The house-to-house enumeration and digitisation process will continue until August 17, with officials expected to intensify verification of the flagged cases before preparation of the revised electoral rolls.