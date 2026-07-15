SC rejects PIL against NEET-UG 2026 retest

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to cancel the original NEET-UG 2026 examination and conduct a nationwide retest, observing that the issue no longer survived since the fresh examination had already been conducted. A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that the matter had become infructuous as the re-examination had already taken place. When the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the plea also sought institutional and structural reforms within the NTA.