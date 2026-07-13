Priyank Kharge defends KPSC chief’s suspension

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended the suspension of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) President Shivshankar Sahukar, saying anyone facing corruption allegations should voluntarily step down and cooperate with the investigation. Reacting to the suspension, Kharge said it was ethical for any officer, public servant or institutional head under suspicion to resign from office, assist the probe fully and return only after proving innocence. Referring to reports that other KPSC members had sought Sahukar’s removal, Kharge said it was inappropriate for a person facing serious allegations to insist on continuing in office. He maintained that accountability and transparency must be upheld in public institutions.