Hanumanthappa honoured with state funeral in Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA

Former Rajya Sabha member H. Hanumanthappa was given a state honour farewell in Chitradurga on Monday. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid tribute to the veteran leader and remembered him as a strong voice for irrigation development and farmers’ welfare, especially for the implementation of the Bhadra Upper River Project.

Speaking after paying his respects at Murugarajendra Stadium, where Hanumanthappa’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing, Shivakumar said his contribution to the development of Chitradurga district was unforgettable. He praised Hanumanthappa for continuously fighting for irrigation projects and raising important issues related to farmers and the region’s growth.

The Chief Minister recalled his long association with Hanumanthappa since 1979-80. He said they had lived nearby during their early political days and shared a close relationship. Shivakumar described Hanumanthappa as a simple and respectful leader who always worked for the welfare of party workers and people.

Hanumanthappa had served as Chairman of the Railway Commission and later successfully worked as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms. Shivakumar said he had close connections with national leaders including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. He also praised Hanumanthappa’s role in strengthening the party organization in Chitradurga.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide all deserved honours to the late leader. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. Responding to questions about drought conditions in the state, Shivakumar said a review meeting would soon be held for the Bengaluru division and suitable decisions would be taken after discussions.

The police department paid tribute by firing three rounds of salute, followed by a two-minute silence. Shivakumar handed over the national flag covering Hanumanthappa’s mortal remains to his son G.H. Mohan. The final rites were performed at Mukti Dham in Jogimatti.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, MPs, MLAs, senior government officials, party leaders and several dignitaries attended the funeral and paid their last respects. The gathering remembered Hanumanthappa as a dedicated leader whose efforts for irrigation, agriculture and public welfare left a lasting impact on Chitradurga district.