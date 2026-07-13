Modern facilities will shape future students: Governor

Intro

Governor said NEP 2020 promotes multidisciplinary learning, while new library facilities enhance digital resources, research and student opportunities

TUMAKURU

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said modern educational infrastructure is essential for the overall development of students and plays a key role in promoting knowledge, research and innovation. He was speaking after inaugurating new facilities at Tumakuru University’s Jnanasiri Campus in Bidarakatte on Monday.

The Governor inaugurated the newly built Centralized Kitchen, Library Building and Indoor Sports Complex and performed the foundation ceremony for Academic Block-II. He said these facilities would create a better learning environment for students, teachers and researchers while improving the university’s position at national and international levels.

Recalling his earlier visits to Tumakuru University, Gehlot appreciated the institution’s development activities. He said government support along with contributions from philanthropic organizations and CSR initiatives had helped the university grow. He highlighted the role of the Incubation Centre, established through CSR support, in encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and research among students. He also appreciated green campus and biodiversity conservation efforts.

The Governor said the National Education Policy 2020 has changed the education system into a multidisciplinary and student-focused model. He added that the newly launched projects support the goals of creating skilled, independent and innovative youth for the future. Describing the library as the heart of a university, he said the new facility with digital resources, e-books and research materials would provide better opportunities for learning.

He also said the Centralized Kitchen shows the university’s focus on student health and nutrition. Healthy food helps improve concentration, learning ability and academic performance, he added. Speaking about sports, Gehlot said the Indoor Sports Complex would encourage students to develop discipline, teamwork, leadership and confidence. He expressed hope that the facility would help create athletes who can compete at national and international levels.

The Governor said Academic Block-II would support future generations with modern laboratories, smart classrooms, research facilities and innovation centres. He encouraged students to learn emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Biotechnology and Digital Innovation to contribute to India’s progress.

Union Minister of State V. Somanna, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Venkateshwaralu, legislators, university officials, faculty members, students and other dignitaries attended the event. The new infrastructure is expected to strengthen academic growth and provide students with improved opportunities.