Karnataka Open University invites online admissions for courses

HAVERI

Karamuvia Regional Centre, Haveri, has invited online applications for UGC-approved courses for the July session of the 2026-27 academic year. Admissions are open for bachelor’s, master’s, diploma, certificate, and PG certificate programmes. The centre is offering fee benefits for eligible groups, including women students with BPL cards, defence personnel, auto and cab drivers’ families, and certain employees. Free admission is available for children who lost parents due to COVID, transgender students, and visually impaired students. Interested candidates can contact the regional centre for more information about courses, eligibility, and admission procedures.