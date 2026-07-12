Puri gears up for Rath Yatra

Puri

Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival celebrations in Odisha’s Puri, Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee said on Sunday that preparations for the huge procession are nearly complete and that elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees to do ‘darshan’.

This year the Rath Yatra festival is scheduled to be celebrated on July 16. Padhee said: SundayPreparations for this year’s Ratha Yatra are in full swing and have entered the final stage. We have given maximum emphasis to the timely conduct of all rituals of the deities. The schedule for the conduct of the rituals has already been finalised with elaborate arrangements in place.Sunday

SundayExtensive arrangements have also been made for ‘darshan’ of devotees,Sunday he added. Sunday’Nabajaubana Darshan’ will be held on July 14. There is a very restricted time in the afternoon for that particular ‘darshan’,Sunday he mentioned.

The chief administrator of the Jagannath Temple noted that idols will be carried from the ‘Ratna Singhasan’ to the chariots, and will travel to Shri Gundicha Temple.

SundaySeveral infrastructural developmental are being carried out at the premises of the Gundicha Temple,Sunday Padhee said. SundayWe wish that the devotees have an enriching experience of ‘darshan’ at Gundicha Temple, which is the birthplace of the deities,Sunday he added. Maintaining that the congregation of the Rath Yatra procession will be huge, Padhee said: SundayPolice and district administration along with all other arms of the government, have lent out huge support to the arrangements. Huge number of police personnel is being deployed.Sunday

He added that there will be certain traffic restrictions in view of the procession. Arabinda Kumar Padhee said that traditional Odissi artworks are being made in front of the ‘Singh Dwar’ of Shri Jagannath Temple as well as near Gundicha Temple.

Diptranjan Nayak, one of the workers involved in making a folk art at the Jagannath Temple premises, said he has been working there for the past six years.