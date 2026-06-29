Karnataka begins voter revision drive for citizens

Intro

Chief Electoral Officer said documents are unnecessary for BLOs; voter services will be online, with assistance centres available for queries

BENGALURU

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list will begin across Karnataka from June 30, with election officials preparing to verify details of all registered voters in the state. Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar said the process aims to update voter information and ensure accuracy in the electoral roll.

According to officials, Karnataka currently has 5,54,32,314 registered voters. Around 91.61 percent of voters have already been mapped, while 46,52,504 voters are yet to be included in the mapping process. The revision exercise will continue until July 29, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit homes and collect necessary information.

Anbukumar explained that BLO officials will distribute enumeration forms during door-to-door visits. Citizens should fill the forms correctly and return them to the concerned BLO. After receiving the application, officials will place a confirmation sticker on the house. If required, BLOs will visit homes multiple times to collect completed forms.

The Chief Electoral Officer clarified that citizens do not need to submit documents to BLOs during the process. Information about BLOs and related services will be available through the Election Commission website. Voter assistance centres have also been arranged at panchayat and taluk levels to help people with their queries.

A total of 59,050 booth-level officers have been appointed across Karnataka for the revision work. The election department has deployed district-level and taluk-level officials to monitor the process and solve technical issues. Special arrangements, including internet facilities, have been made in areas with network problems.

The draft voter list will be published on August 5. Citizens can submit objections or corrections from August 5 to September 4. Officials will review objections until October 3, and the final voter list will be released on October 7.

The election department has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with officials and complete the verification process on time. Authorities said active public participation will help create a more accurate and reliable voter list for future elections.