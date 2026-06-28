100 km of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway opens; car toll set at ₹195

Slug: Travel made fast

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Motorists can now access nearly 100 km of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened a new 25-km stretch between Bethamangala and Baireddypalle in Andhra Pradesh, significantly improving connectivity towards Chittoor, Tirupati and Chennai.

Earlier this year, NHAI had opened a 71-km section of the expressway within Karnataka, stretching from Hoskote to Bethamangala near Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The newly inaugurated Bethamangala-Baireddypalle stretch marks the first operational section of the ambitious access-controlled expressway in Andhra Pradesh.

The 262-km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway passes through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is expected to considerably reduce travel time between the two metropolitan cities once fully completed.

According to senior NHAI officials, Andhra Pradesh’s 85-km portion of the project has been divided into three construction packages — Bethamangala-Baireddypalle (25 km), Baireddypalle-Bangarupalem (31 km) and Bangarupalem-Gudipala (29 km). Two of these packages have been substantially completed.

Officials said only about 11 km of the Baireddypalle-Bangarupalem section remains pending because of forest clearance requirements. The unfinished work mainly involves constructing wildlife underpasses to facilitate the safe movement of animals.

The Bangarupalem-Gudipala package was completed over a year ago and is ready for operation.

NHAI expects the remaining work, including the Tamil Nadu section, to be completed by December 2026, allowing the entire expressway to be opened to traffic.

Officials said the newly operational stretch from NG Hulkur in Karnataka to Baireddypalle has already witnessed encouraging traffic volumes, with motorists using district roads after exiting the expressway to connect with national highways leading to Chittoor, Tirupati and Chennai.

The Baireddypalle Toll Plaza is currently collecting an average daily toll revenue of around ₹2.2 lakh, indicating increasing usage of the corridor.

As per the revised toll notification issued by NHAI with effect from June 25, cars, jeeps and vans travelling between Hediganabele Toll Plaza near Hoskote and Baireddypalle will pay ₹195 for a one-way trip and ₹290 for a return journey. A monthly pass allowing 50 single journeys has been priced at ₹6,465.

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the one-way toll has been fixed at ₹315 and the return toll at ₹470. Trucks and buses will pay ₹655 for a single journey and ₹985 for a return trip.

Once the remaining sections are operational, the expressway is expected to emerge as one of southern India’s fastest road corridors, boosting trade, tourism and regional connectivity between Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.