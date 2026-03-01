Adani-operated Haifa Port remains secure amid US-Iran conflict

Intro: The port operator says it’s closely monitoring the situation and is coordinating with Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety

Ahmedabad

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Sunday said that operations at Israel’s Haifa Port remain normal and all employees are safe amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

In an official statement, APSEZ said that the Haifa Port Company has confirmed that all its staff members are safe and that port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and operational. The company emphasised that there has been no disruption to port activities despite the prevailing situation.

Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition, APSEZ said in its statement, reassuring stakeholders about the stability of operations.

The port operator added that it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety in Israel. According to the company, the port is functioning strictly in line with the instructions and guidelines issued by the authorities.

The port continues to monitor the situation and is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety and operating as per their instructions, the statement noted.

APSEZ further reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees while maintaining uninterrupted operations. The company stressed that stable functioning of Haifa Port is crucial for Israel’s supply chain and international trade flows.

We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade, the company said.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in the region following recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions. APSEZ’s statement seeks to reassure investors, partners, and customers that there has been no damage to infrastructure and that business activities at Haifa Port are continuing as usual despite the geopolitical situation.

