Village Assistants Backbone of Revenue Department: Harsha

Blurb

Harsha highlighted village assistants’ crucial role in implementing welfare schemes, criticized their low pay, and urged the government to set ₹27,000 monthly salary and grant official recognition

MAGADI

Village assistants are the backbone of the Revenue Department and play a major role in delivering government schemes to people, said Harsha, district president of the Bengaluru South District Revenue Department Employees Association.

He was speaking at a programme held in Savandurga of Magadi taluk on Sunday. The event included a felicitation ceremony for retired senior village assistants and the installation of newly elected district office bearers.

Harsha said village assistants work closely with people in rural areas and help implement most welfare schemes announced by the government. Despite their important role, many assistants are struggling because their salaries are very low. He urged the government to fix a monthly salary of ₹27,000 and officially recognise them as government employees.

He also said several protests had already taken place across the State regarding these demands. Before another agitation begins, the government should listen to the concerns of village assistants and provide the benefits they deserve. He appealed to the authorities to ensure proper implementation of government programmes and improve the facilities given to village assistants.

During the meeting, newly elected district president Ningaraju said the association has not received meaningful support from the government. He pointed out that many other workers receive pensions and financial benefits after retirement, while village assistants continue to struggle.

He said a meeting of district leaders from across Karnataka will soon be held to discuss the issue and plan further action.

The programme also honoured retired village assistants with traditional Mysuru turbans. Several leaders, members and well-wishers attended the gathering and expressed support for strengthening the association and addressing workers’ problems.