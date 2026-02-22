Citizens audit 6-km stretch of footpath in north Bengaluru

Intro: This was the 6th walk within the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, and so far 40 km of footpaths have been covered in the zone

The 10th Footpath Walk under ‘Project Walkaluru’ was held on Sunday in the Kodigehalli area, with more than 120 citizens participating to assess the quality of footpaths in the Bengaluru North City Corporation area.

The walk marked the sixth such event in the corporation limits. So far, 40 km of footpaths have been covered in the area, while a total of 78 km has been covered at the city level.

Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda flagged off the programme. Participants included Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naem Momin, local residents, corporation officials, staff, and walking enthusiasts across different age groups.

The walk began at the Railway Parallel Road junction and covered parts of Sahakar Nagar and Kodigehalli Main Road, a continuous 6-km stretch of footpath.

The participants were asked to walk along the designated route and identify major obstacles that forced pedestrians onto the road. They were also instructed to document and photograph such obstacles. About six to eight minor obstacles, including broken/missing footpath slabs, cars blocking footpath, BESCOM-related obstacles and dangerous signboards, were observed along the stretch.

Participants expressed appreciation that the footpaths were clean, green, and comfortable for walking.

A few minor improvement suggestions were noted by the Commissioner and officials.

40 km footpath walks completed so far

So far, 40 km of footpath walks have been completed within Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, including Basanwadi 5 km., Thanisandra 7km., Yelahanka 10 km., RT Nagar 7 km., Sarvajnagar 5 km., Kodigehalli 6 km.

Launched on November 1, 2025, this initiative has already covered four out of the five city corporations. Walks have been conducted at Shivajinagar Rajyotsava 11K (Central City Corporation), Koramangala 5K on November 8, Jayanagar 5K on November 16 (South City Corporation), Banaswadi 5K on November 22, Thanisandra 8K on November 29 (North City Corporation), Yelahanka 10K on December 13, Bengaluru 26 km Walk on January 1, and Kammanahalli, among other areas.

With today’s 10th walk, a total of 78 km of footpaths have been covered. The mission is to achieve 100 km of walkable footpaths in the coming months.