Sriramulu challenges MLA over Molakalmuru development claims

Former minister B. Sriramulu strongly criticised Molakalmuru MLA N. Y. Gopalakrishna during a private function held in Molakalmuru town of the district. His remarks triggered fresh political discussion in the region.

Speaking at the event, Sriramulu accused the MLA of making big speeches without carrying out real development works. He alleged that even basic issues like repairing pothole-filled roads in the constituency had not been addressed properly. According to him, people were still waiting for visible improvements in several sectors.

Sriramulu also clarified his decision during the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. He said he did not step away from the constituency out of fear of defeat. Instead, he claimed he stayed away because injustice had been done to former MLA Thippeswamy and he wanted to respect that situation.

Targeting the present administration, Sriramulu said that promises made during the election campaign had not been fulfilled even after three years. He alleged that government hospitals were still facing problems, while students were struggling due to lack of hostel facilities and delays in scholarships. He further said many poor families were still waiting for houses promised under welfare schemes.

He also accused the MLA of not inaugurating projects such as the KSRTC depot and bus stand earlier because it would have brought recognition to him and his party.

Continuing his criticism, Sriramulu openly challenged Gopalakrishna to hold a public discussion. He said if any major development work had truly taken place in Molakalmuru in the last three years, the MLA should present it before the people on a public platform.