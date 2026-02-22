‘Soon we will have direct flight from New Delhi to Brazil’

Intro: ApexBrasil reveals direct New Delhi-Brazil flight, retail launches, and investments, boosting economic and business ties post-Lula visit

New Delhi

ApexBrasil President Jorge Viana on Sunday hailed “extraordinary results” from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to India, announcing a range of investment commitments and commercial partnerships to boost India-Brazil economic relations. Highlighting improved connectivity, he confirmed plans for a direct flight from New Delhi to Brazil, “probably with a stop in Johannesburg,” calling it a “game-changer” for bilateral trade.

Viana noted strong participation at the India-Brazil forum, with over 300 Brazilian businesspeople and 600 Indian delegates attending. Among key initiatives is the opening of an ApexBrasil office in New Delhi and the launch of Brazilian products in major Indian retail chains, including supermarkets in New Delhi and Mumbai. Products such as cashew nuts, acai, lime, and lemon will be available in 40 stores, reflecting tangible outcomes from political-level engagement.

Viana also mentioned a high-level meeting between President Lula and leading Indian industrial groups, coordinated with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, resulting in multiple investment announcements. He highlighted the Tata Group’s acquisition of Italian company Iveco, noting plans to invest several hundred million dollars to expand automotive production in Brazil.

Calling Lula’s India visit one of Brazil’s largest business missions, Viana emphasised that political engagement had translated into concrete economic gains. “In addition to political cooperation and areas like artificial intelligence, Brazil is ready to receive investment with legal security and economic stability,” he said.

He concluded that the outcomes are forward-looking and promising, signalling a stronger, more connected partnership between the two Global South nations.