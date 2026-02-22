Women must lead AI development for equality: Guterres

New Delhi

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with young women in STEM at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling for their active leadership in shaping artificial intelligence that benefits all and promotes gender equality.

He stressed that women must not only be included but lead AI innovation, ensuring technology addresses bias and supports fairness across societies.

In a statement on X, Guterres described the meeting as “inspiring” and highlighted the UN’s proactive approach under the UN 2.0 Policy Brief. This approach encourages UN organizations to use AI and other emerging technologies to close gender gaps, reduce discrimination, and apply predictive analytics responsibly.

Addressing the summit, he warned, “AI innovation is moving at the speed of light, outpacing our collective understanding. Policy cannot rely on guesswork, hype, or disinformation. We need trustworthy facts shared across countries and sectors.” Guterres emphasised the importance of science-led governance to accelerate safe, fair, and inclusive solutions.

He outlined the UN’s recent initiatives, including the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, which will provide evidence-based guidance to countries of all AI capacities. The 40-member panel, confirmed by the UN General Assembly, is globally diverse, multidisciplinary, and tasked with producing its first report ahead of the global AI governance dialogue in July.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, gathered policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI development, inclusive innovation, and international cooperation.

