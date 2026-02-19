MP Budget sets ₹4.38 trillion outlay, big push for women

Blurb: The flagship Ladli Behna Yojana received largest allocation of Rs 23,882 crore, reaffirming govt’s commitment to direct financial aid for women and household economic stability

Bhopal

Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented a Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget for 2026-27 in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, outlining a balanced roadmap that combines social welfare with infrastructure expansion and industrial growth.

The budget places special emphasis on women, farmers and marginalised communities while proposing significant investments in education, policing, rural development and sustainable energy.

The flagship Ladli Behna Yojana received the largest allocation of Rs 23,882 crore, reaffirming the government’s commitment to direct financial assistance for women and household economic stability. The budget also announced recruitment of 15,000 teachers to strengthen the education system and 22,500 personnel in the police department to bolster law enforcement.

In agriculture, Devda unveiled plans to distribute subsidised solar irrigation pumps to one lakh farmers, fulfilling Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s push for renewable energy adoption in farming. The move is expected to reduce electricity costs and improve productivity. Additionally, a target of Rs 25,000 crore in Kisan loans has been set, alongside efforts to promote natural farming practices.

Rural development was accorded high priority, with Rs 40,000 crore earmarked for infrastructure enhancement. The G Ram G scheme for Gram Panchayat advancement received Rs 10,428 crore, while Rs 9,000 crore was allocated for the PM Janman Scheme aimed at tribal and underprivileged communities. The Jal Jeevan Mission was provided Rs 4,454 crore to expand piped drinking water coverage.

Infrastructure projects include Rs 12,690 crore for road repairs and improved connectivity across rural and urban areas. Housing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana received Rs 6,850 crore. Urban development saw an allocation of Rs 21,561 crore, including Rs 3,600 crore for preparations related to the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparva, supported by broader investments including work on the six-lane Indore-Ujjain Highway.

The energy sector was strengthened with provisions amounting to Rs 34,650 million and the establishment of a 604 MW power unit. The state has also implemented its Space Policy, is developing 48 industrial parks and approved a special package to accelerate industrial growth in Bundelkhand, underscoring a long-term vision for sustainable economic expansion.