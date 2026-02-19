Action taken on wrongdoing: Vaishnaw on Chinese robotic dog row

Intro: ‘While the AI Summit expo features many noteworthy and innovative solutions, any act of misconduct will be dealt with promptly’

New Delhi

Amid escalating controversy over a Chinese robotic dog being projected as an Indian innovation at the AI Summit expo, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that immediate action had been taken against any wrongdoing at the exhibition.

The issue erupted after a Noida-based university showcased a Chinese-made robodog named ‘Orion’, allegedly presenting it as a domestic technological breakthrough.

Addressing the media, Vaishnaw stated that while the Artificial Intelligence exhibition featured many noteworthy and innovative solutions, any act of misconduct had been dealt with promptly. In the Artificial Intelligence exhibition, many good solutions have been presented. If anyone has done wrong, immediate action has been taken against the wrongdoing. However, one should look at other good AI solutions also, he said, urging observers not to overlook the broader achievements of the event.

The university at the centre of the controversy dismissed the allegations as an exaggeration and misinterpretation, asserting that its efforts were aligned with the government’s broader mission and vision for AI-led growth. However, the incident quickly gained political traction, providing the Opposition with ammunition to criticise the government’s handling of the summit.

The Indian National Congress accused the government of squandering a significant opportunity to showcase India as a global hub for AI innovation. The party alleged that the episode had embarrassed the country on the international stage. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified the attack, describing the summit as a disorganised PR spectacle. He claimed that instead of leveraging India’s talent and vast data resources, the event ended up promoting Chinese products while failing to highlight indigenous capabilities.

The controversy unfolded amid heightened political debate over the government’s technology policies and India’s ambitions to emerge as a leader in artificial intelligence. With the Information Technology minister asserting that corrective measures have been implemented, officials expect the matter to gradually subside, even as discussions continue over transparency and authenticity in showcasing technological innovations.