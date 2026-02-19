Assam rolls out school provincialisation portal

Intro: The PMS portal will streamline, monitor and process applications from non-provincialised venture schools and colleges, along with their teaching and non-teaching staff

GuwahatiChief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Provincialisation Management System (PMS) portal, describing it as a decisive and transparent initiative to resolve the long-pending issue of provincialisation of venture educational institutions and their staff.

The digital platform was unveiled at Lok Sewa Bhawan as part of the government’s broader governance reform and welfare agenda.

The PMS portal will streamline, monitor and process applications from non-provincialised venture schools and colleges, along with their teaching and non-teaching employees, under the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, amended in 2025. The Chief Minister said the system establishes a centralised database of venture institutions and associated manpower, aiming to eliminate ambiguity and alleged irregularities that have historically affected the provincialisation process.

Recalling his tenure as Education Minister, Sarma highlighted that more than 50,000 teachers across primary, secondary and collegiate levels have been provincialised in phases since 2011 under the BJP-led government. He described the PMS rollout as the third and most comprehensive phase, covering venture LP, UP/ME, high schools, higher secondary schools and degree colleges.

In a politically significant move, Sarma acknowledged that not all applicants may meet eligibility norms. To address this, the government has introduced a ‘Gurudakshina’ scheme in the Vote-on-Account Budget presented on February 17, offering a financial package to those whose services cannot be provincialised. Additionally, a preferential marking system will be implemented to help such individuals compete for other government positions.

The Chief Minister clarified that only institutions established before January 1, 2006, would qualify. Applicants must provide recognition certificates, land records, academic performance data and staff credentials. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate, reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the future of venture institution employees while ensuring adherence to legal and administrative standards.