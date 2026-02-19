Federalism needs a structural reset: Stalin

Blurb: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls to amend Constitution, tables Centre-state relations report

Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday tabled Part I of the report of the High-Level Committee on Union–State Relations in the state Assembly, reiterating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government’s long-standing demand for greater state autonomy and a strengthened federal framework.

He described the move as a historic step towards redefining Centre–State relations.

The committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, with former bureaucrats K. Ashok Vardhan Shetty and M. Naganathan as members, recently submitted its findings to the Chief Minister. Presenting the report in the House, Stalin said the initiative seeks to ensure that state governments are vested with necessary constitutional powers. Today is the day we take the initiative to amend the Constitution to ensure that state governments are vested with all necessary powers. If we cannot do it, who else can? he asked, drawing strong support from ruling party legislators.

Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Union government was centralising authority and exercising power in an autocratic manner, compelling states to depend excessively on the Centre. He argued that several subjects originally under the State List were being shifted to the Concurrent List, thereby diluting constitutional provisions meant to safeguard state rights.

In a pointed remark, the Chief Minister said, To put it simply, we have now belled the cat, signalling what he termed a bold attempt to address long-standing federal concerns. He also expressed dissatisfaction over fiscal devolution, claiming that economically developed states were receiving a reduced share of central funds despite contributing significantly to national revenue.

Calling for bipartisan support across the country, Stalin urged political parties to adopt state autonomy as a guiding principle. He emphasised that a balanced federal structure would enable all languages, cultures and communities to flourish with dignity while preserving the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution.