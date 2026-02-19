Request for Rs 5,000 crore Bhadra Project

Intro

The project will irrigate 2,25,515 hectares, fill 367 tanks, release 2 TMC water, boosting groundwater and aiding drought-prone farmers

CHITRADURGA

Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar, along with MLAs T. Raghumurthy and B.G. Govindappa, met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru to request allocation of ₹5,000 crore in the 2026–27 budget for the Bhadra Upper River Project. They also urged the urgent release of ₹300 crore for pending works to divert water to Gonur Aqueduct.

The project aims to provide micro-irrigation to 2,25,515 hectares in Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, and Davangere districts. It will fill 50% of the capacity of 367 small irrigation tanks and release 2.00 TMC of water to Vani Vilas Sagar, improving groundwater levels and supporting farmers in drought-prone areas.

So far, ₹11,409.55 crore has been spent out of a revised estimate of ₹21,167.93 crore, leaving a funding gap of around ₹10,000 crore. Farmers have protested repeatedly for the project’s early completion, highlighting the urgent need for irrigation after decades of struggle.

The Chitradurga branch canal alone will fill 152 lakes, providing water to 3 lakh acres under micro-irrigation. Compensation for land in Abbinahole village has been resolved, and canal construction has started. Experimental water supply up to Gonur Aqueduct is expected by February 2026 to benefit 90 lakes across five taluks.

Minister Sudhakar and district MLAs stressed that delays in fund release are slowing progress. They requested the Deputy Chief Minister to release ₹300 crore immediately so the pending work can be completed on schedule, ensuring timely water supply and support for farmers in central Karnataka.