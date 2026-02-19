₹550-Crore Plan Ends Bellahalli Garbage Blockade

Blurb

Controversy over dumping resolved after assurance to protect residents’ interests

A two-day stalemate between civic authorities and residents near the Bellahalli landfill ended after the state government announced a ₹550-crore infrastructure and development package for affected areas. The breakthrough is expected to restore normal garbage disposal operations that had come to a halt following protests by villagers over crumbling roads, groundwater contamination and deteriorating health conditions.

Nearly 600 families live in Bellahalli and Mittaganahalli, where the 30-acre landfill receives close to 1,500 tonnes of waste from the city every day. The blockade disrupted waste collection across several neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, with garbage piling up in areas such as Kalasipalya, JP Nagar, Konanakunte, RR Nagar, BTM Layout, Sahakarnagar, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Kammanahalli. Residents reported overflowing bins and uncollected waste, raising fears of fresh blackspots emerging across the city.

Authorities initially adopted a firm stance, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warning against prolonged disruption. However, villagers stood their ground, highlighting years of neglect.

“We are living next to 1,500 tonnes of garbage every day. The smell is unbearable, groundwater is polluted, and we don’t have regular drinking water supply,” said Gangesh Manjunath of Mittaganahalli. Another resident, Lakshmamma Gowda, said villagers depend on tanker water and have long sought basic facilities. “If the government can dump the city’s waste here, can it not provide us with roads, water and healthcare?” she asked, calling the protest a last resort.

Late Wednesday, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BWML) assured release of funds for village development. According to BWML CEO Kari Gowda, ₹90 crore each has been allocated for Mahadevapura, Byatarayanapura and Yeshwanthpur, ₹50 crore for Anekal, ₹20 crore for Bengaluru South and ₹10 crore for Doddaballapur. In Phase 2, an additional ₹100 crore each will be provided to Byatarayanapura and Mahadevapura.

Gowda also announced measures to regulate waste transport. “We have decided to minimise the number of vehicles going to the landfill in the coming months and to confine waste transportation in a more regulated manner,” he said.

With assurances in place, residents lifted the blockade, signalling a temporary resolution to the long-simmering garbage controversy.