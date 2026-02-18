Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Sarvajna Jayanti Celebration in Vijayapura

Intro:

District administration to hold Sarvajna Jayanti programme on February 20 in city

Vijayapura

The district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Kannada and Culture will jointly organize the birth anniversary celebration of saint poet Sarvajna on February 20 at 10.30 am at Kandagal Shri Hanumantharaya Rangamandir in the city.

As part of the celebrations, a procession will be taken out at 9.30 am from Shri Siddheshwara Temple to the venue, carrying a portrait of the revered poet. Various cultural troupes and members of the public are expected to participate in the procession, adding a festive and devotional atmosphere to the event.

District in-charge Minister and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M. B. Patil will inaugurate the programme. The function will be presided over by MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Several dignitaries will attend the event as chief guests, including Textile, Sugarcane Development and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil, MLC and Opposition Chief Whip Ravikumar N, Karnataka Government Special Representative-2 in New Delhi and MLA Prakash B. Hukkeri, Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and MLA Appaji C. S. Nadagouda, Members of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi and Sudha Murty, along with other public representatives and officials.

On the occasion, Sangappa Kumbara will deliver a special lecture highlighting the life, philosophy and literary contributions of Sarvajna, whose tripadis continue to influence Kannada literature and social thought. Smt. Manjula Hipparagi will present a musical programme, adding cultural vibrancy to the celebration.

According to a release from the Department of Kannada and Culture, citizens have been invited to participate in large numbers and pay homage to the saint poet, whose teachings emphasized moral values, social harmony and wisdom that remain relevant even today.

