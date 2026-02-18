K’taka private bus operators blame ‘Shakti’ for losses

Intro: Alleging that the state government’s Shakti Yojana has been causing huge losses to private bus owners, the Karnataka Transport Association appealed to CM Siddaramaiah to limit the project to district limits.

BENGALURU

The Shakti Yojana is causing a lot of trouble to private bus owners, leading to a situation where many bus owners are not taking their vehicles on the road. The Karnataka Transport Association Federation has appealed to CM Siddaramaiah to restrict the scope of the Shakti Yojana to within the district limits.

The demands of various organizations were discussed in the budget preparatory meetings held at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. During this, the Karnataka Transport Associations Federation said that the Shakti Yojana is not only affecting the situation of the owners, but also the drivers, conductors and other dependent families who depend on the buses. Since this is also causing loss to the government exchequer, it has requested that the scope of the Shakti Yojana be restricted to the district limits to facilitate the same.

It has also appealed that if the Race Course site is developed as a Pay and Use bus stop, the traffic congestion at Majestic and Anand Rao Circle will be reduced and the government will receive additional revenue.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the alliance. It has appealed to amend the aggregator rules and impose a clear and complete ban on bike taxis in the state. It has been stated that the order to formulate rules to allow two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis without formulating a separate government policy, license and safety standards is causing serious harm to the legal auto and taxi sector.

Although aggregator companies are required to pay 1.5 percent royalty to the government as per the prevailing rules, the state government has suffered a huge loss of revenue due to its non-recovery. This amount is equivalent to crores of rupees and it is requested to immediately implement strict implementation measures and protect the legitimate income of the government.

Minister G Parameshwar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives what is due to our community.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the Scheduled Caste MLAs of the ruling party at the Vidhana Soudha and discussed the budget for 2026-27. Scheduled Caste Ministers and MLAs, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, and officials of the Finance Department were present.