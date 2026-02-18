India-Japan deepen co-op across multiple sectors

Blurb: India and Japan reaffirm strong ties, expanding collaboration in trade, defence, technology, and regional security to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region

Tokyo

India and Japan have reaffirmed their growing partnership, highlighting increased cooperation across political, economic, and strategic sectors. India’s Ambassador-designate to Japan, Nagma Mallick, met Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa, emphasizing steady progress in bilateral ties. Both sides reviewed ongoing collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, infrastructure, and security.

The engagement follows high-level exchanges, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meetings with leaders from Japan, Germany, and Brazil during the Munich Security Conference 2026. The discussions focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation and advancing shared global goals.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her electoral win, expressing confidence that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership would reach new heights under her leadership. The two leaders had met previously at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where they discussed innovation, defence, trade, and talent mobility, reaffirming the importance of their partnership for regional peace and stability.

India and Japan continue to expand cooperation in critical areas, reflecting a shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Both nations are committed to promoting economic growth, security, and prosperity through joint initiatives in technology, defence collaboration, infrastructure development, and talent exchange programs. Experts note that sustained engagement strengthens regional stability and reinforces strategic ties between the two Asian democracies.

This deepening cooperation signals a long-term commitment to building strong, resilient partnerships that benefit both countries and the broader Indo-Pacific, reinforcing their role as key players in promoting global stability and sustainable development.