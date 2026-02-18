Big relief for homeowners: ‘No parking fee for vehicles parked outside houses’

Intro: Residents who park their vehicles in front of their homes will be exempted from the new parking fee introduced

BENGALURU

In a major relief for homeowners in Bengaluru, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has clarified that there is no proposal to impose parking charges on vehicles parked outside residential houses.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao made this announcement, putting an end to widespread speculation and public concern. For a long time, discussions had been ongoing about levying parking fees for vehicles parked on roads in front of houses. Recently, reports suggested that such a system could be introduced soon, triggering anxiety among residents.

However, Maheshwar Rao has now firmly stated that no such plan exists at present. He clarified that the authority has not proposed any parking charges for vehicles parked outside homes on residential streets, providing immediate relief to lakhs of city residents.

At the same time, the commissioner confirmed that paid parking will be introduced on selected main roads under city municipal limits. As part of this initiative, GBA has identified major roads in five city corporations where regulated pay-and-park systems will be implemented.

The process is currently at the tender stage, and contractors will soon be finalised for collecting parking fees on these designated stretches. Once the tender process is completed, paid parking operations will begin on the identified main roads to improve traffic flow, manage congestion, and regulate roadside parking.

Officials clarified that this system will strictly apply only to selected commercial and high-traffic roads and will not affect residential neighbourhoods.