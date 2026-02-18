Macron highlights India-France ties, multipolar world vision

Intro: Macron Pays Tribute to 26/11 Victims, Strengthening Strategic Partnership Between India and France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday described the India-France relationship as unique, built on deep mutual trust. Beginning his Mumbai visit with a jog at Marine Drive, Macron paid tribute to the 2008 terror attack victims. He later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to plan the Horizon 2047 roadmap for the next decade.

Macron highlighted cooperation in defence, industry, and technology, noting India’s approval of 114 Rafale jets, mostly “Made in India,” and celebrating the launch of the Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line.

He stressed that India and France are moving beyond trade to share ideas in Green Tech, Space, and AI. Launching the India-France Year of Innovation, Macron announced programs for youth exchanges, startups, and academic collaborations.

The President reaffirmed support for India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative and permanent UN Security Council seat, describing India as a key Indo-Pacific partner. Macron also called for a free maritime corridor and ethical AI development for the Global South. He concluded that India and France aim to become global leaders in technology, defence, and strategic cooperation.

