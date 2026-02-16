Sevalal Jayanti strengthens unity says Ballari Mayor

Intro

The programme, organized by district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and others, urged society to follow elders’ guidance and teach values to younger generations

Ballari

Mayor P. Gadeppa said that Jayanti celebrations of great personalities are not mere events but symbols of social unity and collective strength. He was speaking after inaugurating the Sant Sri Sevalal Jayanti programme held at Dr. Joladarashi Doddanagouda Theatre in the city on Sunday.

The programme was organized jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department, and the Metropolitan Corporation. The mayor said society must follow the path shown by elders and social leaders. He added that it is everyone’s duty to pass on the messages and values of great personalities to the younger generation.

Gadeppa said the Metropolitan Corporation has decided to celebrate the Jayantis of around 28 great personalities in a meaningful manner. He said discussions have already been held with MLAs and corporators regarding these programmes. He assured that special funds will be allocated in the corporation budget to support cultural, religious, and social development activities.

District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Chairman K.E. Chidanandappa said Saint Sri Sevalal Maharaj is remembered as a spiritual guide who won people’s hearts through his teachings. He said Sevalal preached values such as truth, non-violence, sacrifice, and freedom from addiction, which remain relevant even today.

In a special lecture, Prof. S. Shantanayaka of the Karnataka Banjara Culture and Language Academy stressed that education is the strongest tool to bring marginalized communities into the mainstream. He urged students to learn science, technology, and English along with traditional studies.

Devotional music was presented by D. Sandhyarao’s troupe. Officials, community leaders, and the public attended the programme.