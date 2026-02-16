Parameshwara slams officials over tanker water supply

Intro

Parameshwara blamed officials for water storage delays, warned they’d be held accountable for complaints, and urged swift action to prevent future hardships

Tumakuru

District in-charge Minister G. Parameshwara expressed strong displeasure after learning that tanker water is already being supplied in the city. He questioned officials during a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and said the situation showed poor planning.

The minister said it is unacceptable that tanker supply begins even before peak summer. He asked what steps the municipal corporation had taken to store water in advance. He said the problem has grown because officers failed to take early precautions.

Parameshwara said delays in water storage works were due to a slow approach by officials. He warned that continued public complaints would make officers directly responsible. He asked them to act quickly to prevent hardship during the coming months.

He also directed officials to closely monitor drinking water distribution in all wards. Priority should be given to regular supply, leak repairs, and protection of existing sources. He stressed coordination between departments to manage the crisis.

Speaking about summer events, the minister said fairs and festivals in rural areas need prior permission. He warned that if any event is held without approval and problems occur, concerned officials will be accountable.

The district collector instructed departments to prepare an action plan. Officials were told to assess storage levels, repair infrastructure, and create contingency plans. The meeting focused on preventing panic and ensuring fair distribution.

Residents have raised concerns about early tanker dependence. The minister assured that strict monitoring would follow and that negligence would not be tolerated. He urged officers to work with urgency to safeguard drinking water for all citizens. Immediate measures were ordered to secure supply.