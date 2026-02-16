KTR Alleges Congress Anarchy In Civic Polls

Intro: BRS leader accuses Congress of coercion after hung verdicts in municipalities

Hyderabad

K. T. Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Sunday accused the ruling Indian National Congress in Telangana of indulging in anarchy to secure power in 34 municipalities that returned hung verdicts in the recent civic elections.

Addressing media persons after participating in Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was resorting to unethical practices such as kidnapping and luring Corporators and Councillors, sending police personnel door-to-door, and deploying goons to influence elected representatives. He claimed that such tactics were being used to gain control of municipalities where no party secured a clear majority.

The election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in municipalities, as well as Mayors and Deputy Mayors in municipal corporations that went to polls last week, is scheduled to take place on Monday. These posts will be decided by the newly-elected Councillors and Corporators.

Responding to questions regarding BRS extending support to the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kothagudem municipality, Rama Rao stated that the decision was made keeping in mind the interests of workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He asserted that BRS aims to stop the alleged exploitation taking place in Singareni.

Rama Rao accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of acting as partners in the exploitation of Singareni and functioning in a manner detrimental to the organisation. He noted that CPI and Congress are already in alliance and sharing the Mayor’s post in Kothagudem was therefore not surprising. However, he expressed uncertainty over why the CPI-affiliated All India Trade Union Congress supported the arrangement, stating he could not comment on the pressures behind the decision.

The BRS leader reiterated that regardless of political alignments, his party would continue to fight for the rights of Singareni workers. He also credited former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with upholding tribal self-respect by forming 3,146 new gram panchayats and providing leadership opportunities to tribal youth across the state.