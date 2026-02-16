Alliance Issue Clear, No Confusion: H D Kumaraswamy

Intro

BENGALURU

Speaking at the party office JP Bhavan, he said, responding to the GBA elections, all parties are preparing for the GBA, Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections. Now there is an atmosphere for elections. We have also called a meeting for the Bangalore GBA elections. We are discussing what our next move should be. We have not discussed the alliance issue till now. We will discuss it when it is necessary. We will discuss it at that time. We are not going to discuss personal statements, he said.

Each party discusses in its own way. Some people talk, but that is not final. There are two years left for the assembly elections. There are still four to five months left for the Zilla Panchayat elections. Let’s discuss when that time comes. It is unnecessary to reply to personal statements, he said.

Responding to the opposition of BJP leaders from Mandya and Hassan to an alliance with JDS, Kumaraswamy said, I will not discuss the statements of individuals. Each party discusses it in its own way. Some talk about it. Some talk is not final. The assembly elections are two years away. The local body elections are 4-5 months away. Let’s discuss when that time comes. It is unnecessary for me to respond to those who speak personally, Kumaraswamy said in response to the statements of Preethan Gowda and Narayana Gowda.

Speaking on the issue of the scheming Narayanaswamy’s statement that Kumaraswamy can become the Chief Minister if he wants after winning 113 seats, he said, I have told you a hundred times so far. My opinion is that such a corrupt, bad government in the state should be removed. Becoming the Chief Minister is not something that happens later. My opinion is that a good government, a pro-people government should come to this state. We need a government that responds to the sentiments of the people. My agenda is to remove such a corrupt government, he said.