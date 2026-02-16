Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers On Mahashivratri

Blurb:

Delhi Chief Minister visits Udaipur temple, shares spiritual message.

Udaipur

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers on Sunday at the revered Shri Amarkh Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on the occasion of Mahashivratri, describing the festival as an opportunity for the awakening of Shiva-consciousness within the soul.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said she was blessed to perform worship and rituals of Devadhidev Mahadev at the ancient temple located in Amberi, Udaipur. She noted that the sacred site has been a living centre of austerity, detachment and Shiva consciousness for centuries, holding deep spiritual significance for devotees.

In her message, Gupta described Mahashivratri as a holy festival symbolising inner awakening and spiritual elevation. This holy festival of Mahashivratri is an opportunity for the awakening of Shiva-consciousness within the soul. Shiva is the void, Shiva is the infinite, and Shiva is the very foundation from which the flow of creation, balance and transformation begins, she wrote.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj, as well as MLA Anil Sharma, along with other BJP leaders from Rajasthan.

Gupta also offered prayers for the well-being of the people of Delhi and the entire nation. She said she prayed to Devadhidev Mahadev to continue showering blessings upon Delhi and all citizens, and to grant strength to remain committed to the path of service and welfare of humanity.

Extending greetings to the public, the Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt wishes on Mahashivratri and concluded her message with the traditional invocation, Har Har Mahadev.

Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, is observed with devotion across the country, marked by temple visits, special rituals and night-long prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva.