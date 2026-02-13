Women Urged to Join Mainstream Through Self-Reliance: C.R. Mundaragi

Intro:

Workshop trains community resource persons to transform rural SHG members into ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through livelihood initiatives

Gagad

Emphasizing the importance of economic independence for women, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi called upon women to become self-reliant and actively join the social and economic mainstream.

The appeal was made during a one-day district-level workshop organized at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall under the Sanjeevini – Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, functioning under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of the Government of Karnataka. The programme was conducted in collaboration with the district administration and Zilla Panchayat, Gadag.

The workshop focused on training Agriculture Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis and various community resource persons on empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) women to become Lakhpati Didis by increasing their annual income through diversified livelihood activities. Participants were provided guidance on enhancing income through agriculture and allied sectors as well as non-farm activities.

Inaugurating the programme, C.R. Mundaragi noted that there was a time when women hesitated to join SHGs or participate in meetings and public gatherings. Today, times have changed. Women are actively participating in SHGs, availing loan facilities and contributing significantly to family income. The knowledge shared in this workshop must be used to bring more rural women into the mainstream, he said.

Chief Guest A.A. Kambalimath, Chief Planning Officer of the Zilla Panchayat, highlighted the importance of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). He urged SHG members to make organized efforts to utilize benefits under various central and state government schemes to overcome poverty and achieve financial stability.

Presiding over the event, Zilla Panchayat Planning Director M.V. Chalageri stated that resource persons would provide detailed information on opportunities available to enhance the income of rural SHG women and help them attain Lakhpati status. He encouraged participants to thoroughly understand the training content and extend effective services to SHG members. Assistant Secretary S.S. Kalmani, community resource persons working at Gram Panchayat-level federations, and district and taluk mission staff of the Sanjeevini scheme were present.