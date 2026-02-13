GBA Plans Caps on Pet Dogs, Breed Guidelines for Apartments

Blurb Amid rising complaints over pet dog nuisance and safety, the GBA is considering limits on the number of dogs per household and regulating breeds in apartments

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has initiated steps to frame comprehensive rules on pet dog ownership, signalling a move towards stricter accountability for owners alongside ongoing efforts to manage the city’s stray dog population. GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has written to commissioners of the five city corporations, seeking detailed proposals on pet dog licensing, breed regulation and enforcement mechanisms.

According to GBA estimates, Bengaluru has over two lakh pet dogs. “We have written to the city commissioners to better understand public concerns related to pet dogs and explore how these issues can be addressed,” Rao said, stressing that the objective was not to impose blanket bans but to evolve practical and enforceable guidelines based on feedback and ground realities.

One of the key proposals under consideration is a cap on the number of dogs per household. For independent houses, a limit of three pet dogs is among the options being discussed. In apartment complexes and other multi-dwelling units, the GBA has asked commissioners to study whether only less aggressive or more docile breeds should be permitted, given the shared use of common areas such as corridors, lifts and parks.

Breeds like German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Dobermanns and certain hound varieties are being reviewed for possible restrictions in apartment settings. However, officials said exceptions may be considered. “Rescued, adopted and native Indian breeds could be given special consideration, subject to verification by veterinary authorities,” a senior animal husbandry official said.

The draft framework also proposes mandatory pet dog licensing with annual renewals, graded licence fees based on the dog’s category, compulsory microchipping, vaccination certification from registered veterinarians and mandatory sterilisation for dogs above 12 months, unless medically exempted.

Enforcement measures under discussion include penalties for keeping unlicensed dogs, fines for bylaw violations and clear procedures for handling seized or abandoned pets. Veterinary officers may be authorised to conduct inspections, verify licences and respond to complaints related to animal welfare or public safety.

Civic officials emphasised that the initiative aims to strike a balance between public safety and animal welfare, while remaining aligned with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

If a pet dog goes missing and is seized by authorities, the owner must pay a fine to reclaim it — Rs 1,000 if reclaimed within 72 hours, and Rs 200 per day thereafter. If not reclaimed, the dog will be handed over to an animal welfare organisation. Dogs must be leashed in public places, owners must clean up after them, and banned breeds will not be allowed in public areas.