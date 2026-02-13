Fruits, Honey and Mushroom Fair Inaugurated

Intro:

MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal says horticulture sector witnessing significant transformation in Koppal district

Koppal

A five-day Fruits, Honey and Mushroom Exhibition and Sale Fair was inaugurated in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Thursday, showcasing a wide range of horticultural produce grown by local farmers.

The event was inaugurated by K. Raghavendra Hitnal, MLA of Koppal Assembly constituency and President of the Raichur, Ballari and Koppal District Cooperative Milk Union. Speaking at the inauguration held at the premises of the Joint Director of Horticulture Office in Koppal city, he said the district popularly known as the fruit bowl of Kalyana Karnataka is witnessing a remarkable transformation in the horticulture sector.

The fair, organised by the Department of Horticulture on the occasion of Shivaratri, is being held from February 12 to 16 under the theme of direct farmer-to-consumer sales. A variety of fruits including grapes, pomegranate, guava, fig, watermelon, muskmelon, banana, papaya and jackfruit are on display and sale, along with honey products and mushrooms.

Hitnal said farmers in the district are increasingly cultivating commercial crops such as mango, banana, grapes, guava and papaya. He also noted growing interest among farmers in mushroom cultivation and beekeeping. He credited the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and horticulture department officials for encouraging farmers to diversify into horticultural crops and providing them better market access.

He further highlighted that the state government has sanctioned a Horticulture Technology Park at Kanakagiri in Koppal district, which is expected to facilitate national and international marketing of local produce, benefiting farmers significantly.

Joint Director of Horticulture Krishna Ukkund informed that this is the ninth annual edition of the fair and that farmers from across the district are participating. A special highlight this year is the exhibition of the world’s most expensive mushroom, Yarsagumba, valued at around Rs 15 lakh per kilogram. The rare Himalayan mushroom, naturally found in Himachal Pradesh, has attracted significant public attention.

In addition to local and exotic fruit varieties, value-added honey products and mushroom-based items are also being showcased. A handbook containing comprehensive information on mushroom cultivation was released during the event.