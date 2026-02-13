Ramanagara plans mass simple marriage event

Blurb

Hussain said the scheme provides practical wedding support—furniture, utensils, clothes, and anklets—while officials verify documents to ensure only deserving poor couples benefit

Ramanagara

The District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Minority Welfare Department will organize a mass simple marriage program on Friday, Feb. 13, at 5 pm, MLA Iqbal Hussain announced. Over 150 Muslim couples from across the district will be married in the program and will receive Rs. 50,000 each along with various facilities to help them start their new lives.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the preparations near Yarabnagar, Hussain said this is the first large-scale simple marriage program for minorities in Ramanagara. “Helping poor families marry simply is a sacred work,” he said. The initiative covers couples from Kanakapura, Magadi, and Channapatna and aims to encourage simple weddings while ensuring dignity and celebration.

Hussain explained that all couples will receive practical support, including cupboards, couches, bedsheets, utensils, four sets of clothes for each bride and groom, and anklets, making the wedding feel grand despite being simple. Officials will verify all documents, including age certificates, marital status, and divorce records, to ensure only deserving poor couples benefit from the scheme.

The program will see participation from senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Speaker U.T. Khader, District In-charge Minister Ramalingareddy, Minority Welfare Minister Zamin Ahmed Khan, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, along with MLAs, Legislative Council members, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police.

Other prominent attendees at the press conference included K. Raju, A.B. Chetan Kumar, Faviz Pasha, Nizamuddin Sharif, Azmat, Aisha Banu, Samad, Annu, K. Ravi, Shafi, and Wasim. Hussain emphasized that the event is designed to provide dignity and joy to poor couples while promoting simple marriages across the district.