Karnataka to Distribute Land Titles to 1.06 Lakh Families in Haveri

Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted digitization progress: 67.5 crore pages scanned, enabling secure, verifiable online access to land and family records

The Karnataka state government will distribute land titles to 1.06 lakh families in Haveri on February 14, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. The program marks the completion of 1,000 days of the current government’s term.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that families living in 6,500 residential areas without proper land documents for decades will now receive legal titles. Many of these areas have existed for 50 to 60 years without official recognition. Previously, 2.2 lakh people have received land titles, including 36,000 families last year.

The minister added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Cabinet Ministers will attend the program. Rahul Gandhi will not be present.

He clarified that title deeds cannot be issued in the Kanu and Soppina hills of Malnad, as the Forest Department is following Supreme Court directions. Only after legal clearance and compensation can titles be granted there.

Krishna Byre Gowda also highlighted the progress in document digitization. The revenue department has scanned 67.5 crore pages across 100 taluks. Citizens can now apply for land security online and access family trees and property records directly from home. He stressed that the online family tree cannot be faked and is verifiable in banks and courts.

The digitization effort allows 9,000 to 13,000 registrations daily, while server issues are being addressed. Next year, scanning will be completed in all survey and registration offices, enabling citizens to receive records instantly.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda avoided commenting on political questions, including MLAs’ foreign trips, focusing solely on the land distribution and digitization progress.

This program is expected to give long-awaited legal recognition to thousands of families, ensuring security and clarity over land ownership across the state.