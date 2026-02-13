H.P. Manjunath Pledges Support to Build Homes for Poor

Blurb

Manjunath said the Municipal Shelter Committee hasn’t met in three years, delaying site identification and housing schemes, requiring MLA coordination for progress

HUNSUR

Former MLA H.P. Manjunath said that during his 15-year tenure, 34.33 acres of land within the city limits were reserved by the Municipal Shelter Committee for distributing houses and plots to poor families. He said he is committed to giving full guidance and cooperation to the present MLAs to ensure houses are built and handed over to the needy on this land.

Speaking at a press conference held at the city press office, Manjunath said the Municipal Shelter Committee has not conducted a single meeting in the last three years. Because of this, sites have not been identified for beneficiaries, and housing construction schemes have not moved forward. He said such schemes cannot be implemented without positive action and coordination from the MLAs.

He recalled that under the leadership of the Hunsur Citizens’ Interest Protection Committee, led by V.P. Borey, beneficiaries of the Vambe Housing Scheme had protested and later received land title deeds. Manjunath said that even though he is not currently in power, he is ready to attend meetings with MLAs and extend full cooperation. He clearly stated that he does not want to do politics on this issue and that public welfare is his only goal.

Manjunath said there are nearly 3,000 to 4,000 homeless people in the city. If housing is provided to them, their quality of life will greatly improve. During his tenure, about 3,000 applications were pending before the Shelter Committee, and he believes the number may now have increased to around 4,000.

He expressed confidence that the MLAs would raise the issue with the Housing Minister and take necessary steps without hesitation. He also mentioned that MLAs had demanded ₹70 crore to clean the Lakshmana Tirtha river, while ₹41 crore had already been sanctioned earlier.

Congress Municipal President Ravi Prasanna, former Municipal Council Presidents Swamy Gowda and Lakshman, and lawyer Puttaraju were present.