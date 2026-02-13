Quality education needed for rural students: Namoshi

Intro

Nitin Guttedar praised Dr. Rayagondappa Anjutagi, recalling early challenges and celebrating the institution’s proud growth despite the founder’s absence

Educational institutions should compete to provide quality education, especially in rural areas, said Legislative Council member Shasheel Namoshi. He emphasized that only through competition between aided and unaided schools can students from villages receive good learning opportunities.

Namoshi spoke after unveiling the statue of Dr. Rayagondappa Anjutagi and launching the 12th anniversary program of Shri Veerasangameshwara Vidyapeeth and Rural Development Social Service Trust in Shirwal village. He said that although rules exist requiring many facilities in government schools, the government has failed to provide them adequately. Namoshi added that more grants and opportunities must be given to the education sector in the Kalyan Karnataka region, similar to Kittur and Mysore Karnataka regions. Without this support, he warned, educational standards may not improve even in the next 50 years.

Former Gram Panchayat President Nitin Guttedar recalled the early challenges faced by the institution and praised the efforts of Dr. Rayagondappa Anjutagi, saying that the institution’s growth is a source of pride despite the founder not being physically present.

Vikas Anjutagi, President of the institution, Sangamesh Anjutagi, and several others also spoke during the program, highlighting the institution’s contribution to education and rural development.

The event saw participation from notable personalities, including Dr. Channamalla Shivayogi Shivacharya, Kailasalinga Shivacharya, Shambhulinga Shivayogi Shivacharya, Basavaraja Balundagi, Mahesh Hoogara, Danappa Herura, Jagadevappa Anjutagi, Dr. Vikram Hiremath, Shamaraya Gowda Patil, Tukarama Gowda Patil, Mallu Yankanchi, Sadhik Ahmed, Bhagwantraya Sankoli, Bilal Chaudhary, Soumya Anjutagi, Sadashiva Anjutagi, and Shrimant Anjutagi.

The program focused on improving educational quality in rural areas and encouraging institutions to play an active role in shaping students’ future.