Bharat Container Shipping Line Aims to Cut Foreign Dependence, Boost Jobs and Trade: Report

India’s proposed Bharat Container Shipping Line seeks to reduce foreign reliance, strengthen logistics, and generate jobs, a report said.

Mumbai

The government’s push to establish a new domestic container shipping line, Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL), is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on foreign carriers while stimulating job creation and economic growth, according to a new report. The initiative is expected to form a central pillar of India’s long-term import and export logistics strategy.

According to a report published by The Maritime Executive, the government earlier this week oversaw the formal signing of agreements outlining the roadmap for BCSL. As part of the initial rollout, the government plans to order 15 domestically built container ships during FY 2026–27, marking a significant boost for India’s shipbuilding sector.

The report said Phase 1 of the project envisions the deployment of 51 vessels over the next five years. In its initial stage, BCSL services are expected to focus on Asia, West Asia, and the Red Sea region, before expanding operations to Europe, Africa, and the Americas. This phased expansion is designed to gradually position India as a stronger player in global container shipping.

Officials cited in the report said the government is prepared to invest nearly $6.5 billion in launching the shipping line. It will become the backbone of India’s import and export logistics strategy, the report quoted officials as saying, underlining the scale and strategic importance of the project.

The memorandum of understanding for BCSL was signed by several key state-run and port entities, including Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited.

The report also noted that recent changes to cabotage rules have already encouraged global shipping majors such as CMA CGM, Maersk, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping to reflag vessels in India, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s maritime policy framework.

Beyond shipping, the government plans to develop a domestic container manufacturing ecosystem capable of producing one million TEUs annually. A $1 billion container manufacturing assistance scheme has been outlined for the next five years. Additionally, $1.6 billion has been allocated for port capacity expansion projects, including a major outer harbour development by the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority.